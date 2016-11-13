SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS DAVIS BERTANS, BRYN FORBES AND DEJOUNTE MURRAY TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 13, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned Davis Bertans, Bryn Forbes and Dejounte Murray to the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.

Bertans has appeared in seven games with San Antonio, averaging 2.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.9 minutes.

Forbes has seen action in six games for the Silver and Black, averaging 1.2 points in 6.2 minutes.

Murray has played in five games with San Antonio, averaging 1.6 points in 4.4 minutes.

All three will be available for Austin's season opener today vs. the Oklahoma City Blue at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park at 3 p.m.