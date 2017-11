SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 31, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned forward Davis Bertans and guard Derrick White to the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.



Bertans is averaging 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.8 minutes in four games this season, while White has appeared in three contests for San Antonio.



Austin’s 2017 training camp is being held in San Antonio at the Spurs practice facility.