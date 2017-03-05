SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS DAVIS BERTANS AND DEJOUNTE MURRAY TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (March 5, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned forward Davis Bertans and guard Dejounte Murray to the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.



Bertans is averaging 4.1 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting .397 (46-116) from beyond the arc in 11.2 minutes in 51 appearances with San Antonio, while Murray is averaging 3.4 points and 1.2 assists in 8.0 minutes in his 35 games played this season.



Bertans has appeared in two games with Austin, averaging 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.00 steals in 34.8 minutes while Murray has played in 14 games, averaging 17.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.00 steals in 35.1 minutes for San Antonio’s D-League affiliate.



Both players will be available to play for the Austin Spurs this afternoon when they host the Salt Lake City Stars at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park at 3:00 p.m. CST.