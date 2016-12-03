SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS DAVIS BERTANS AND DEJOUNTE MURRAY TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 3, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned forward Davis Bertans and guard Dejounte Murray to the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.

Bertans is averaging 3.8 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting .455 (15-33) from beyond the arc in 11.6 minutes in 16 appearances with San Antonio, while Murray is averaging 1.3 points in 4.2 minutes in his 11 games played this season.

In his only appearance with Austin, Bertans scored a game-high 22 points (7-13 FG, 6-12 3FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals in 36 minutes vs. Oklahoma City Blue on 11/13. Murray has played in a total of three games for Austin this season, averaging 16.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 35.6 minutes.



Both players will be available to play for the Austin Spurs tonight when they host the Salt Lake City Stars at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park at 7:00 p.m. CST.