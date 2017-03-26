SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS DAVIS BERTANS AND BRYN FORBES TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (March 26, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned forward Davis Bertans and guard Bryn Forbes to the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.

Bertans is averaging 4.3 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting .394 (54-137) from beyond the arc in 11.6 minutes in 58 appearances with San Antonio, while Forbes is averaging 1.7 points in 6.3 minutes in his 27 games played this season.

Bertans has appeared in three games with Austin, averaging 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.67 blocks and 1.67 steals in 33.6 minutes while Forbes has played in 18 games, averaging 23.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.39 steals in 35.7 minutes for San Antonio's D-League affiliate.

Both players will be available to play for the Austin Spurs this afternoon when they host the Oklahoma City Blue at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park at 5 p.m. CST.