SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS BRYN FORBES, NICO LAPROVITTOLA AND DEJOUNTE MURRAY TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 27, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guards Bryn Forbes, Nico Laprovittola and Dejounte Murray to the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.



Forbes has appeared in nine games for San Antonio, averaging 1.1 points in 5.7 minutes, while Laprovittola has also seen action in nine contests and is averaging 2.8 points and 1.3 assists in 9.2 minutes. Murray has played in 10 games for San Antonio, including one start, and is averaging 1.2 points in 4.2 minutes.