SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 6, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guard Bryn Forbes to the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.



Forbes has played in 12 total games with Austin this season, averaging 23.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.42 steals in 36.4 minutes while shooting .403 (31-77) from beyond the arc.



The first year guard has appeared in 19 games for San Antonio, averaging 1.3 points in 4.9 minutes.