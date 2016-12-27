SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS BRYN FORBES TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 27, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guard Bryn Forbes to the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.



In five appearances with Austin, Forbes is averaging 20.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 34.5 minutes, shooting .531 (34-64) from the field and .593 (16-27) from beyond the arc. The first-year guard has appeared in 13 games for San Antonio this season.



Forbes will be available tomorrow for Austin when they take on the Texas Legends at 7:30 p.m. at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.



