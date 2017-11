SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 18, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guard Bryn Forbes to the the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.

In two appearances with Austin this year, Forbes is averaging 12.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 36.5 minutes.

Forbes will be available this afternoon when the Spurs take on the Westchester Knicks at 3 p.m. at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park​.