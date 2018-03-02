SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS BRANDON PAUL AND DERRICK WHITE TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (March 2, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guards Brandon Paul and Derrick White to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

Paul has appeared in one game with Austin this season, finishing with 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in 29 minutes in a 104-93 victory over the Grand Rapids Drive on Jan. 20. He's seen action in 53 games for San Antonio, averaging 2.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 9.2 minutes.

White has helped Austin go 11-4 in his 15 total appearances, averaging 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.27 steals and 1.13 blocks in 26.7 minutes. The Spurs rookie is averaging 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.5 minutes in 16 games with San Antonio.

Both will be available to play in Austin's game this evening when the Spurs take on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 7:30 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.