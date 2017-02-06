Rodeo Road Trip: Did You Know?

#1

The Spurs’ annual Rodeo Road Trip takes place every February as the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo takes over the AT&T Center.

The Spurs will play eight teams in seven cities over the course of the 20-day road trip, with the All-Star break in the middle of the trip.

The Spurs will travel 7,378 miles this season.

This year is the 15th edition of the Rodeo Trip, which began in 2003 when the AT&T Center first opened.

The first road trip was the Spurs’ longest, covering 9,987 miles in 2003. The Spurs had an 8-1 record on the trip and won the 2003 NBA Title.

The Spurs have had a winning record in 13 of 14 Rodeo trips, including a 7-1 record last season.

The Spurs have an all-time record of 82-35 on the Rodeo Trip.

Their cumulative winning percentage of .701 on the Rodeo Trip would equal 57 wins over the course of an 82-game season.

The Spurs’ all-time leading scorer on Rodeo Road Trip games is Tim Duncan with 1,858 points. Tony Parker is second with 1,761 points.

Manu Ginobili holds the mark for most points scored (46) in a Rodeo Road Trip game.

Every NBA franchise has hosted the Spurs on the Rodeo Trip except for three: the Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks. .

“Camaraderie is always a big thing, especially with new players. You get used to each other, break bread and find out about each other's families. It makes you want to play together.” – Popovich on the Rodeo Road Trip.

The Spurs have had 19 consecutive seasons with a winning road record, the best mark in NBA history. Second is the Los Angeles Lakers, with 12 consecutive seasons from 1979-80 to 1990-91.

Other teams face similar quirks. The Lakers have a stretch of 8 of 9 road games and the Clippers have 10 of 11 games on the road while the Staples Center prepares for the Grammy Awards. The Chicago Bulls are on a six-game road trip because of Disney on Ice at the United Center.

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has been named the Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year for the past 12 years.

More than 2,000 tons (400,000 pounds) of dirt is trucked into the AT&T Center for the rodeo.

This year’s Rodeo performers include Willie Nelson, Fifth Harmony and Little Big Town.

Total attendance on the grounds for the 2016 Rodeo was 2,034,497, more than the entire population of San Antonio (1.4 million) and enough to fill the AT&T Center more than 110 times.

Because the Spurs are on the road for so much of February, they will have 12 home games in March.

