SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS DAVIS BERTANS AND DERRICK WHITE TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 4, 2017) - The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned forward Davis Bertans and guard Derrick White to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

Bertans is averaging 1.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 6.8 minutes in five games this season, while White has appeared in four contests for San Antonio.

Both players will be available to play for the Austin Spurs this evening when they host the Texas Legends at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park at 7:00 p.m. CST.