LAMARCUS ALDRIDGE NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

SAN ANTONIO (March 26, 2018) – The NBA today announced that San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, March 19, through Sunday, March 25. Cleveland’s LeBron James was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

With his 10th career Player of the Week honor, Aldridge becomes just the third player to wear a Spurs uniform to be named Player of the Week at least 10 times, joining David Robinson (14) and Tim Duncan (23). This marks the second time he has been named Player of the Week since joining the Silver and Black in 2015.

Aldridge averaged 34.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.00 blocks in 34.8 minutes for the week, while shooting .596 (56-94) from the field and .867 (26-30) from the foul line. He led the team in scoring in all four games and helped the Spurs go 3-1 for the week. Aldridge started off the week by scoring 33 points (13-22 FG, 7-7 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds and 2 blocks in 35 minutes in an 89-75 victory against Golden State on March 19. It was his sixth game of the season with 30-plus points and 10-plus rebounds, the most in a single season by a Spur since Tim Duncan's six in 2004-05. Two nights later he finished with 27 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks in 31 minutes in a 98-90 win vs. Washington on March 21. On Friday, Aldridge posted a career-high 45 points (19-28, 1-1 3FG, 6-8 FT), including 28 in the first half, to lift San Antonio over Utah 124-120 in overtime, becoming just the fifth Spur in the last 20 years to eclipse the 40-point mark. He added 9 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 assists in 41 minutes of work. To finish out the week, Aldridge recorded his 16th game of the season with 30-or-more points, tallying 34 (12-21 FG, 10-12 FT), 7 rebounds and 2 assists in 32 minutes in a 103-106 loss at Milwaukee.

Aldridge has paced the Spurs in scoring 52 times this season, second in the NBA behind LeBron James - 56. He is just fifth Spur in franchise history to lead the team in scoring 50 times in a season joining Kawhi Leonard, Tim Duncan, David Robinson and George Gervin. Over his last five games he’s combined to score 178 points, the most points Aldridge has recorded over a five-game stretch in his career.

Aldridge is averaging a team-best 23.2 points to go along with 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.16 steals in 33.5 minutes while shooting .508 (614-1,2019) from the floor, and.835 (303-363) from the free throw line.