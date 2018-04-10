Austin Spurs Win 2018 NBA G League Championship

Mississauga, Ontario (April 10, 2018) — The Austin Spurs, presented by SWBC, won the 2018 NBA G League Championship with a 98-76 win over the Raptors 905 in Game 2 in Mississauga, Ontario Tuesday night. Nick Johnson was named 2018 NBA G League Finals MVP.

“It’s not what we did, it’s how we did it,” said Blake Ahearn, Austin Spurs Head Coach. “I’m so happy for our guys/staff and everyone who has helped us along the way. We share this with them!”

Nick Johnson led the team’s winning effort with 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists off the bench. Five Spurs scored in double digits including Johnson, Jeff Ledbetter (16), Jaron Blossomgame (15), Olivier Hanlan (14) and Darrun Hilliard (12).

Ledbetter (10) and Hanlan (8) provided the spark needed in the first frame to help Austin finish ahead by 10. Austin would lead 46-38 at the half. The Raptors 905 pulled within one early in the third, but Blossomgame’s 11 points and a 26-10 Austin run helped the Spurs close out the game.

Malcolm Miller and Kaza Keane both paced the Raptors 905 with 12 points.

Details for the championship celebration will be released later this week. For information visit austinspurs.com.