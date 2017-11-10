AUSTIN SPURS TO HOST AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS AT THE AT&T CENTER ON NOVEMBER 24

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 10, 2017) – The Austin Spurs today announced that the team will host the Agua Caliente Clippers on Friday, Nov. 24 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio - the home of the NBA G League team’s NBA affiliate San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.



Tickets to the game start at just $10 and can be purchased now at Spurs.com, AustinSpurs.com or at the AT&T Center box office. Basketball fans in the area can also get in on the ultimate deal with a $25 double offer that includes a ticket to the Austin Spurs game on Nov. 24 and a ticket to the San Antonio vs. Dallas Mavericks game on Nov. 27.



The Black Friday matchup will feature deals for every fan in the family, including $1 draft beer and $1 soda, as well as 20 percent off all merchandise at the Spurs Fan Shop.



As the NBA G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs, the Austin Spurs have developed NBA players in the Spurs system since 2005. Of the 17 current members on the San Antonio Spurs roster, eight have appeared in a game for Austin, and 10 have played in the G League.