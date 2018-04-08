Austin Spurs To Face Raptors 905 in 2018 NBA G League Finals Presented by YouTubeTV

Austin, TX (April 7, 2018) —The Austin Spurs, presented by SWBC, will face the Raptors 905 in the 2018 NBA G League Finals presented by YouTubeTV. The Raptors 905 defeated the Erie Bayhawks for the Eastern Conference title on Friday night. Austin hosts Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Sunday, April 8 at 6:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The team will travel to Toronto for Game 2 of the 1-1-1 format and head home for Game 3 if necessary.

The Spurs have advanced to the Finals on three occasions, the team won the championship in 2012. Austin is 0-1 against the Raptors this season.

The Spurs will host a Game 2 watch party on Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Archer Hotel (3121 Palm Way, Austin, TX 78758). Fans can win prizes while watching the game on the pool patio.

Call the Austin office at 512-236-8333 for more information. Tickets are available for the Austin Spurs-Raptors 905 Finals contest at www.austinspurs.com or ticketmaster.com.