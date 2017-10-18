ANOTHER ROUND OF H-E-B SAN ANTONIO SPURS COMMERCIALS HELP TIP OFF THE REGULAR SEASON WITH A LAUGH

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) – H-E-B and the San Antonio Spurs are at it again with another round of amusing television commercials, featuring playful performances by current and former Spurs players. To tip off the Spurs’ 2017-18 season, six commercials will debut during the broadcast of this week’s regular-season games.

The 30-second spots will feature a star-studded cast that includes LaMarcus Aldridge, Pau Gasol, Manu Ginobili, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Patty Mills, Tony Parker and the newest addition to the famous ads, Rudy Gay. Featured in their own commercial are Spurs legends Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Sean Elliott, George Gervin and David Robinson.

Each spot will showcase H-E-B products and Primo Picks such as H-E-B Meal Simple, H-E-B Hummus and H-E-B Bravo Liquid Detergent as well as H-E-B Curbside, an easy way to order groceries online for convenient store pickup.

“At H-E-B, we are really excited for our loyal customers and Spurs fans to see this year’s commercials, which have become fan favorites for more than 10 years,” said Cory Basso, H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing & Advertising.

See which H-E-B products blow Kawhi Leonard’s mind, check out how the Spurs Retirement Club is treating Tim Duncan, and find out which Spurs player “jumps” higher than he ever has before.

The highly-anticipated commercials will debut during the broadcasts of this week’s games on KENS 5 and FOX Sports Southwest. The first set will be shown at halftime during the television broadcast and in the arena for the season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The remaining commercials will air on Saturday, Oct. 21 when the Spurs tip off against the Chicago Bulls.

A new commercial will be live on heb.com/spurs every day with the first commercial going live following the game on Oct. 18. Fans can vote on their favorite commercials at heb.com/spurs immediately following the game on Oct. 23 when all six commercials will be available to view.

This continued collaboration between H-E-B and Spurs Sports & Entertainment has led to community investment projects and provided Spurs fans and H-E-B customers with player appearances and fan appreciation events throughout the year.

H-E-B, with sales of more than $23 billion, operates more than 390 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrated its 110th anniversary in 2015. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience at everyday low prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs more than 100,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit heb.com.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment is the premier provider of sports and entertainment in South Texas. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), San Antonio Rampage (AHL), Austin Spurs (NBA Development League), San Antonio FC (USL) and also manages the day-to-day operations of the AT&T Center and Toyota Field.