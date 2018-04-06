Pelicans News Around the Web (04-6-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 5, 2018

There were only two games Wednesday relevant to the Western Conference playoff race.

Read more »

Pelicans embark on three-game West road trip, hoping to lock up playoff berth

PHOENIX – New Orleans players may not be entirely clear on the dizzying number of scenarios swirling around their playoff hopes, or their probabilities related to moving up from their current eighth-place status in the Western Conference.

Read more »

Pelicans Road Trip Preview: Phoenix, Golden State, Los Angeles



Read more »

Pelicans notebook: Jordan Crawford returns, Ian Clark to miss 5-10 days with ankle injury, more

Jordan Crawford is coming back to New Orleans.

Read more »

A sigh of relief: Nikola Mirotic finds his shooting stroke at right time for Pelicans

Nikola Mirotic looked like a new man on Wednesday night.

Read more »

Pelicans' Ian Clark expected to miss 5-10 days with right ankle sprain

New Orleans Pelicans guard Ian Clark is expected to miss the next 5-10 days after suffering a right ankle sprain in his team's 123-95 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday (April 4), according to coach Alvin Gentry.

Read more »

Pelicans Practice: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 4-5-18



Read more »

Pelicans Practice: Solomon Hill 4-5-18



Read more »

Pelicans Practice: Rajon Rondo 4-5-18



Read more »

Pelicans Sign Jordan Crawford

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Jordan Crawford.

Read more »

Pelicans bring back shooting guard Jordan Crawford

The New Orleans Pelicans added some depth to the backcourt by signing shooting guard Jordan Crawford for the rest of the season, the team announced Thursday (April 5).

Read more »