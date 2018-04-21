Pelicans News Around the Web (04-21-2018)

Smiles at Smoothie King Center during Pelicans practice 4-20-18



Read more »

Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 20, 2018 The Pelicans defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 119-102 in the Smoothie King Center last night to take a 3-0 lead in the series.



Read more »

Pelicans up 3-0 on Trail Blazers: How often do NBA teams recover from dreaded deficit?

The short answer is never ... at least not in the NBA.

Read more »

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers baffled by 'challenge' of Pelicans' stifling defense during playoffs

Damian Lillard sat in front of his locker Thursday night, staring not only into the abyss of a 3-0 series deficit, but a throng of reporters who all had the same question in mind.

Read more »

Walker: With 3-0 lead, history clearly on Pelicans' side in series against Trail Blazers

If you've listened to Alvin Gentry after any of the Pelicans past three games, you'd have no idea that his team won all three of those games.

Read more »

How long does it take to cover every Smoothie King Center seat with a Pelicans T-shirt?

The process began with the placement of roughly 250 boxes that each contained 72 red T-shirts in the 56 aisles between seats at the New Orleans Pelicans home arena.

Read more »

How defensive improvement has transformed Pelicans into a contender

Portland Trail Blazers stars Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum looked like they saw ghosts Thursday (April 19).

Read more »

Could Pelicans make New Orleans a basketball town? 'If you win they will come'

Football or basketball, there's a common thread to getting fans to games.

Read more »

Time to sweep? Pelicans look to close playoff series vs. Portland

Is it time to break out the brooms?

Read more »

Rajon Rondo pleased with Pelicans’ Game 3 domination, but knows there’s more work to do

At age 32, Rajon Rondo is the second-oldest member of the New Orleans Pelicans, which may partly explain why following Thursday’s dominant Game 3 win over Portland, the point guard sounded a lot like a proud father or uncle.

Read more »

Rajon Rondo: Pelicans had NBA's best Big 3 before DeMarcus Cousins' injury

The New Orleans Pelicans have turned into one of the most dangerous teams in the Western Conference, but they could've been even scarier with a healthy DeMarcus Cousins.

Read more »

Pelicans v. Trail Blazers Playoffs practice: Jrue Holiday 4-20-18



Read more »

Pelicans v. Trail Blazers Playoffs practice: Alvin Gentry 4-20-18



Read more »

DeMarcus Cousins gets 'taste' of Pelicans future in playoff game appearance, Anthony Davis says

The Smoothie King Center made its pitch Thursday night.

Read more »

Pelicans Dance Team First Half Performance 04-19-18



Read more »

Pelicans Drumline Performance 04-19-18



Read more »

Senior Dance Team Performance 04-19-18



Read more »

Pelicans Dance Team Second Half Performance 04-19-18



Read more »

Halftime Performance: Mannie Fresh and Juvenile 04-19-18



Read more »