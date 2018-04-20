Rajon Rondo pleased with Pelicans’ Game 3 domination, but knows there’s more work to do

At age 32, Rajon Rondo is the second-oldest member of the New Orleans Pelicans, which may partly explain why following Thursday’s dominant Game 3 win over Portland, the point guard sounded a lot like a proud father or uncle.

“Personally, I’m extremely happy for Niko (Mirotic),” Rondo said of the fourth-year forward, who poured in 30 points in the most notable performance of his NBA career. “He’s been my teammate for two years in a row now, and what he’s been through the last two years, this is a testament to what he’s been doing, as far as being in the gym and working, believing in himself. On the brightest stage and in the biggest moments, he’s definitely showing up.”

Rondo was speaking specifically about Mirotic, but those words could’ve also applied to his entire team. After two straight non-playoff seasons, New Orleans not only qualified for the NBA postseason this spring, but has been one of its best stories, building a 3-0 series lead over third-seeded Portland. The Pelicans won twice on the Blazers’ home floor to open the playoffs, then dominated the Trail Blazers in the Smoothie King Center by a 119-102 margin. New Orleans overpowered its guests en route to taking a 33-point edge, becoming the first No. 6 seed to lead a series 3-0 since the NBA changed its first-round format to best-of-seven 15 years ago.

The Pelicans also seized the first 3-0 series advantage in team history, playing an ultra-aggressive, scrambling brand of defense (forcing 24 turnovers that led to 35 points) and racking up 27 assists, paced by 11 from Rondo. That unselfish approach at both ends of the floor has resulted in eight consecutive New Orleans victories, dating back to a five-game win streak to end the regular season.

“I think the most important thing is we’re having fun with each other,” Rondo said. “When everyone touches the ball, it gives everyone energy, and that translates to the defensive end, where it all starts. When we’re able to get stops, get the ball off the glass and run, you never know who’s going to get the ball. Everyone takes off, runs to their spots, and the ball just finds the open man.”

New Orleans’ first home playoff victory since Easter of 2011 was also memorable for the high-decibel support of 18,551 fans, a sellout. Normally fairly stoic on the court, Mirotic raised his arms to the crowd after a few of his 12 baskets, acknowledging the boost.

“It was just amazing to play at home with all this crowd,” said Mirotic, who had inexplicably struggled at home during the regular season, but has been excellent everywhere lately. “They were just great tonight. They really helped us with energy and everything. They deserve this success. Hopefully they’re going to be even better next game, and we’ll be better.”

“The fans were great,” Rondo said. “The energy from start to finish was amazing. It was what I expected. It was great to come back and get that type of reception from the fans.”

Pelicans players are expecting something similar Saturday (4 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, TNT, WRNO 99.5 FM), as they try to become the first No. 6 seed to sweep a first-round series since the ’01 Charlotte Hornets ousted Miami, 3-0.

Rondo – who’ll be playing in the 100th playoff game of his NBA career, far more experience than any of his teammates – expects it to be another difficult test for New Orleans, with Portland in desperation mode.

“It goes without saying how important it is, from a lot of different standpoints, as far as rest for the next series (being maximized if there is a sweep), but we can’t overlook Game 4,” Rondo said. “It’s the biggest game of the series. We’ve got to stay focused, poised and continue to respect these guys. I’m sure Dame (Lillard) and C.J. (McCollum) aren’t going to go out without swinging and fighting. It’s going to be a scrappy game. We’re just looking forward to trying to finish out the deal Saturday.”