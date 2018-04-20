Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 20, 2018

1) The Pelicans defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 119-102 in the Smoothie King Center last night to take a 3-0 lead in the series. The Pelicans will look to finish off Round 1 against the Trail Blazers when they tip-off at home on Saturday at 4 p.m. All fans will receive a red T-shirt to wear during Game 4. The game will be televised by Fox Sports New Orleans, as well as NBA TV (blacked out locally on NBA TV), with radio coverage on WRNO 99.5 FM.

2) Several Pelicans players had outstanding performances but this play by Anthony Davis took everyone's breath away.



3) In addition to performances by the Pelicans Dance Team, the Pelicans Senior Dance Team and Pierre, fans were entertained by Mannie Fresh and Juvenile during halftime of the Pelicans-Trail Blazers game.



4) In case you missed the action last night, be sure to read the postgame recap or watch the highlights.

5) Watch the GameTime crew break down why the Pelicans have been so effective in stopping the Blazers offense in the first two games of their series.