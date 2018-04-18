Normally mild-mannered, Jrue Holiday shows emotion, banters with fans, dunks on Blazers in Game 2

PORTLAND – To teammates and fans, Jrue Holiday has developed a reputation for being mild-mannered, both on and off the court. That version of Holiday was fairly unrecognizable to everyone during Tuesday’s Game 2 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

While scoring 33 points and playing lockdown defense against one of the NBA’s best backcourts, a man often described as quiet and lowkey took the opportunity to return trash-talk with Trail Blazers fans seated near the hardwood. After a few of his best plays and biggest shots, Holiday pounded on his chest, or gestured to spectators, who for once were silenced in an otherwise raucous Moda Center.

When Holiday wasn’t doing that, he was rising into the air and throwing down a monstrous left-handed slam on Portland center Jusuf Nurkic, a 7-footer. While Blazers fans shook their heads at the impressively athletic feat, the resounding dunk brought everyone on the Pelicans’ bench to their feet, thoroughly enjoying the highlight.

“It was crazy,” Pelicans forward Darius Miller said of Holiday’s memorable one-handed cram. “He’s so athletic and the plays he makes, I don’t think he gets enough credit for the stuff he does. We appreciate what he does.”

Holiday’s jawing with fans was very uncharacteristic of a player who rarely gestures to even his own home fans in the Smoothie King Center. But the Pelicans loved every second of the extremely rare display.

“We feed off of that,” Miller said. “When we see him do that – especially when he doesn’t do it a lot – that gets us excited and we turn into a whole other team.”

“I was just having friendly conversation with some of the fans,” Holiday explained. “Just going back and forth. I feel like that’s what they paid for, for us to communicate and talk to them.”

Watching Holiday put the home team in an 0-2 series hole may not have been part of the bargain, but that’s what Trail Blazers fans got, along with a very unusual example of the guard then telling them all about it. A five-season teammate of Holiday, when asked whether he’d ever seen that type of outward expression by him, Anthony Davis said, “not to the point where he’s talking to the crowd. But he’s in a good place (mentally).”

In his previous four seasons with New Orleans, Holiday had rarely been able to get into a consistent rhythm, having missed big chunks of action due to injuries, or in the case of the start of last seson, a personal leave as he cared for his wife, retired USA Soccer standout Lauren Holiday. But in ’17-18, he appeared in 81 of 82 regular season games and he and Lauren are now proud parents to a 1-year-old daughter.

“He’s been great,” Davis said. “All he wants to do is play basketball. Now that everything that was going on with him has been squared away and is doing fine, he’s just focused on playing. And he’s playing at a high level.”

Although you wouldn’t have known it by watching Game 2, Holiday’s generally quiet nature may be a portion of why he’s not very well-known around the NBA, beyond diehard fans (it’s also hurt that New Orleans is playing in just its second playoff series since he arrived in ’13, not providing this kind of national stage other than a sweep three years ago vs. eventual champion Golden State).

“I think it goes along with his personality,” said Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo, whose free-agent addition this season freed up Holiday to be more aggressive looking for his own shot. “He’s not a guy that talks, even though he’s been showing more emotion in the playoffs as of late. He flies under the radar. He’s playing in a small market the last couple years… and people probably look over him.”

That has become impossible this season and especially over the past few days, with Holiday performing at easily his highest level since he came to the Crescent City via a trade with Philadelphia.

“He’s been playing amazing,” forward E’Twaun Moore said after Tuesday’s win. “Making shots, getting to the hole, playing great defense. Doing everything. That’s what big-time players do.”

“It’s nothing new,” pointed out forward Solomon Hill, a close friend and fellow Los Angeles-area native. “I knew what he’s capable of. It was just about him getting comfortable and healthy.”