Pelicans News Around the Web (04-16-2018)

One-on-One with Gayle Benson



Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 15, 2018

New Orleans won its first playoff game since 2011 – and captured its first postseason road victory in that same span – late Saturday, edging Portland by a 97-95 tally in Game 1 of a West quarterfinal series.

Pelicans show in game one they are capable of winning the entire series

If you woke up in Portland this morning, you're in disbelief that your treasured Trail Blazers, the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, narrowly gave away home court advantage to sixth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans.

Remembering the last time New Orleans won an NBA playoff game

Before beating the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night (April 14), it had been a long time since the the New Orleans Pelicans experienced any postseason success.

Playoff Rondo: Pelicans' veteran guard steps his game up in time for the postseason

Make it three straight for Playoff Rondo.

Rajon Rondo finally free to call the shots with Pelicans

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Through all of the screaming fans at Moda Center on Saturday night (April 14), there was one voice from the New Orleans Pelicans' bench that could be heard above them all.

Pelicans' Jordan Crawford, in talks with Big Baller Brand, covers swoosh on his shoes

PORLTAND, Ore. -- New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Crawford is in talks with Big Baller Brand for a partnership deal, Yahoo reported on Sunday (April 15).

Jrue Holiday's clutch plays on defense like 'deja vu' for Pelicans

PORTLAND, Ore. -- If Jrue Holiday's block at the end of Saturday's win against the Portland Trail Blazers seemed familiar, it probably should.

