Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 15, 2018

1) New Orleans won its first playoff game since 2011 – and captured its first postseason road victory in that same span – late Saturday, edging Portland by a 97-95 tally in Game 1 of a West quarterfinal series. The Pelicans were the only visiting team to prevail during Saturday’s opening-day slate of four games, with hosts Golden State, Toronto and Philadelphia winning the other contests.



2) Jrue Holiday, who delivered the Block of the Night around the league with a rejection of Pat Connaughton, is profiled here, with a focus on how big he's been for the Pelicans in 2017-18. Also make sure to watch an “Outside the Paint” video feature on the background of the California native.



3) Holiday’s fellow starting guard, Rajon Rondo, was already in playoff form Saturday, tying a New Orleans franchise record by dishing out 17 assists. Watch video of his Saturday dimes here. NBA TV also analyzed Rondo’s performance.

4) Watch postgame video reaction from Alvin Gentry, as well as a joint press conference featuring Holiday and Anthony Davis (35 points).



5) Looking ahead, the Pelicans will practice Sunday afternoon in Moda Center, beginning their preparations for Game 2. That Tuesday matchup will tip off at 9:30 p.m. Central, televised by Fox Sports New Orleans and TNT, with radio coverage on WRNO 99.5 FM.