Pelicans News Around the Web (03-8-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 6, 2018

The Week 21 schedule for New Orleans (36-26) begins Tuesday at the Los Angeles Clippers, in a 9:30 p.m. Central game that will be televised nationally by TNT.

Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 7, 2018

The winning streak continued Tuesday, with New Orleans (37-26) earning its ninth consecutive victory, beating the Clippers 121-116 in Los Angeles.

Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Kings (3/7/18)

A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game at Golden 1 Center between New Orleans and Sacramento (9 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM)

Game 64: Pelicans at Kings 3-7-18



Postgame recap: Pelicans 114, Kings 101

Pelicans (38-26), Kings (20-45)

HIGHLIGHTS: Pelicans defeat the Sacramento Kings on the road



GAME RECAP: Pelicans 114 , Kings 101



Game 64: Pelicans-Kings Postgame Quotes 3-7-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Red-hot Pelicans soaring away from home

The New Orleans Pelicans have learned to fly from the nest.

Anthony Davis sprains ankle, but Pelicans extend historic win streak, pound Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Davis has been at the heart of New Orleans' franchise record-tying 10-game winning streak.

Are the New Orleans Pelicans better without Boogie?

As the New Orleans Pelicans run roughshod over the rest of the NBA, a provocative question has started to gain traction in some segments of the fan base.

Saints' Michael Thomas wants fans talking more about Pelicans' streak

Michael Thomas is ready for more people to start supporting the red-hot New Orleans Pelicans.

The two players helping power the Pelicans' win streak

The New Orleans Pelicans are on their longest winning streak since 2011, which now stands at nine games, and are one victory away from tying the franchise record with a date Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings.

Anthony Davis 'pretty confident' DeMarcus Cousins will re-sign with Pelicans: report

Anthony Davis doesn't think DeMarcus Cousins will be going anywhere this offseason.

Pelicans tie franchise record with 10th straight win, Anthony Davis injures left ankle

The New Orleans Pelicans made it a perfect 10 Wednesday night.

Pelicans vs. Kings Postgame: Anthony Davis 3-7-18



Pelicans vs. Kings Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 3-7-18



Nikola Mirotic speaks with Jen Hale after outstanding fourth quarter



Pelicans vs. Kings Postgame: Nikola Mirotic 3-7-18



2017-18 Pelicans Dance Team Spotlight: Cailyn



