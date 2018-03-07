Postgame recap: Pelicans 114, Kings 101

Pelicans (38-26), Kings (20-45)

SACRAMENTO – Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday are both in the midst of arguably the best stretches of their respective NBA careers, but New Orleans’ recent success hasn’t only been a two-man show. In extending their winning streak to a franchise record-tying 10 games Wednesday, several of the lesser-known Pelicans stepped to the forefront, helping the visitors build an 18-point halftime edge and win comfortably.

Unfortunately for New Orleans and Davis, the five-time All-Star exited the game in the third quarter with a left ankle sprain. X-rays on the injury were negative, and he was listed as questionable to return to the game, but he did not get back in the game.

Nikola Mirotic, Ian Clark and E’Twaun Moore were among the New Orleans role players who started quickly, combining to score 31 first-half points, exactly half of their team’s total en route to a 62-44 intermission advantage. Sacramento was more competitive in the second half, but never seriously threatened the lead.

New Orleans will return home Friday to face Washington, the Pelicans’ first home game in 11 days.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Mirotic drained a left-wing three-pointer, then Holiday converted a traditional three-point play, giving New Orleans a 99-82 lead with 5:40 remaining. Sacramento had trimmed what was once a 23-point deficit down to near single digits, but the Pelicans only needed a final push to essentially settle matters.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Among the numerous positive signs that have occurred lately, Mirotic was tremendous at his forte during the three-game West road trip, repeatedly swishing open three-pointers. The forward enjoyed perhaps his best offensive performance Wednesday since joining the Pelicans, scoring 26 points on only 12 shots from the field. His 10/12 outing featured 4/6 three-point accuracy, making him 13/26 from deep on the perfect excursion to Dallas, Los Angeles and Sacramento.