Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 7, 2018

1) The winning streak continued Tuesday, with New Orleans (37-26) earning its ninth consecutive victory, beating the Clippers 121-116 in Los Angeles.



2) Watch postgame Pelicans locker room video reaction from Anthony Davis (41 points), Jrue Holiday (game-changing steal of Lou Williams in final minute) and Emeka Okafor.



3) Following the game on TNT, Davis also conducted an on-court interview with Caron Butler. Davis joked that DeMarcus Cousins asked to borrow Davis’ Achilles tendon at halftime if Davis could not return to Tuesday’s game. Speaking of national broadcasters, Rachel Nichols will be a guest on Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report, along with traditional midweek guest David Wesley, Pelicans TV analyst.

4) New Orleans is back in action Wednesday at 9 p.m. Central in Sacramento, facing the pesky Kings, who’ve won two of three vs. the Pelicans this season. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 8:30. The team, which arrived at its Sacramento hotel at roughly 2 a.m. Pacific (4 a.m. Central) this morning, will try to tie the franchise record with a 10th consecutive win.

5) New Orleans continues to improve its position in a very tough Western Conference race. The Pelicans will enter Wednesday’s action in fourth place in the West, one game behind third-place Portland (39-26, winners of eight in a row). New Orleans is starting to add somewhat to its cushion in terms of ultimately trying to finish in the top eight, now 3.0 games ahead of the ninth-place Clippers (34-29) and 3.5 games in front of No. 10 Utah (34-30). After trailing Minnesota and Oklahoma City for long stretches on the calendar, the Pelicans are now two and three games ahead of those teams, respectively, in the loss column.