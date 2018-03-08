Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 8, 2018

1) The New Orleans Pelicans (38-26) defeated the Sacramento Kings (20-45) last night to push their win streak to ten, tying the franchise high. The Pelicans look to break the tie on Friday, March 9 against the Washington Wizards in the Smoothie King Center. If you missed the Pelicans game against the Kings, read the postgame recap.



2) Anthony Davis left the game late in the third quarter with an ankle injury, but Jrue Holiday and Nikola Mirotic took control in the fourth quarter to lead the Pelicans to victory.



3) If you missed the game last night, be sure to check out highlights and photos from the Pelicans win.



4) After going 3-0 on the road, the Pelicans return to the Smoothie King Center on Friday, March 9 as they take on the Washington Wizards. Guys Night Out tickets are available as well as single tickets, make sure you're there to watch the Pelicans make history.

5) Get to know more about rookie Pelicans Dance Team member Cailyn in her spotlight video.