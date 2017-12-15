Walton Jr. Re-Joins the HEAT

MIAMI, December 15 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Walton Jr. has re-joined the HEAT from the Sioux Falls Skyforce as part of his two-way contract.

Walton Jr. has appeared in eight games with the Skyforce this season averaging 14.5 points, 7.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.25 steals and 32.3 minutes while shooting 41.2 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from three-point range and 87.5 percent from the foul line. In his most recent game at the Oklahoma City Blue, he posted a 12-point, 10-assist double-double to help the Skyforce to a, 121-119, win on December 13th. Additionally, he has appeared in four games with Miami this season, totaling two points, two rebounds, a steal and a block in 12 minutes of action.

He will join the team in time for tonight’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.