Welcome Back, Students!

Although all Miami-Dade County Public Schools opened their doors for the new year on Monday, things were likely a tad bit better at Jesse J. McCrary, Jr. Elementary School.

Why?

Well, three of Miami’s newest players — Bam Adebayo, Matt Williams Jr. and Derrick Walton Jr. — were on hand to hang out and welcome the students and teachers back to school with some goodies including drawstring bags and tees from Alert Today Alive Tomorrow, a program of the Florida Department of Transportation.

“I remember being that little walking into the first day of school," Walton Jr. said. "To be able to help welcome the younger kids on their first day is a blessing. We’re here to remind them of how vital education is and how a good education will serve you for a lifetime.”

Monday was also a celebration of sorts, as the HEAT held a pep rally to commend Jesse J. McCrary, Jr. Elementary School for improving from an “F” school to a “B” school in just two years time.

The HEAT established an academy for the school in 2001 and have three throughout the county. These academies aid students in preparing for the Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) exam and give them a productive environment to work after school when their parents are unavailable.

“The Miami HEAT continues to be one of the school district’s dedicated community partners,” said Alberto M. Carvalho, Miami-Dade County Superintendent of Schools. “The HEAT’s management and players are consistently generous with their time and resources, helping to lift some of our most fragile schools so that students, regardless of zip code, can experience the joys of learning and the exhilaration of academic achievement. We thank this outstanding organization for their long-standing partnership and many contributions.”