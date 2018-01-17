Walton Jr. Re-joins HEAT

MIAMI, Jan. 17 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Walton Jr. has re-joined the HEAT from the Sioux Falls Skyforce as part of his two-way contract.

Walton Jr. has appeared in 11 games (all starts) with the Skyforce this season averaging 16.1 points, 7.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.36 steals and 32.4 minutes while shooting 43.1 percent from the field, 37.1 percent from three-point range and 90.9 percent from the foul line. In his last game on January 13, he posted a 25-point, 10-assist double-double while also grabbing seven rebounds in a, 108-107, overtime win vs. the Raptors 905. Additionally, he has appeared in 12 games with the HEAT this season averaging 1.8 points and 1.1 assists in 8.8 minutes of action while shooting 33.3 percent (6-of-18) from the field, 45.5 percent (5-of-11) from three-point range and a perfect 4-of-4 from the foul line.

Walton Jr. will be available tonight for Miami’s game at Milwaukee.