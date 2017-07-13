Summer League: HEAT 91 – Clippers 84 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 91-84 Thursday night at Thomas & Mack Center in Round 2 of the Las Vegas Summer League. Okaro White led the way for the HEAT with 23 points.

1. White Steady As Always

Outside of Bam Adebayo, White has been one of Miami’s focal points throughout Summer League. That’s why it shouldn’t be surprising that White had yet another strong performance on Thursday against the Clippers. The forward was locked-in from the very beginning, as he notched a four-point play and had these two blocks from behind in the first quarter.

The four-point play was a precursor for what was to come later, as the 24-year-old hit in-rhythm 3-pointers for a majority of the contest. That said, the Florida State product also mixed things up with attacks to the rim and mid-range jumpers for good measure. In addition to his 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting, including 4-of-9 from deep, White also amassed eight boards, two assists and a plus-16 rating.

2. Robinson Does It Again

Remember Justin Robinson’s epic fourth quarter against the Wizards on Wednesday? Well, he followed that up with another fantastic period on Thursday.

In the second quarter against Los Angeles, the speedy guard utilized screens very well and knocked down three straight treys en-route to a 12-point explosion.

While that was fantastic, Robinson continued his barrage from the perimeter in the second half, including this sick step-back jumper to give the HEAT a lead they would never relinquish.

Robinson finished with 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting, including 4-of-8 from distance, two rebounds, a plus-16 rating and a game-high six assists and four steals.

3. Three-For-All

White and Robinson weren’t the only ones who lit it up from downtown, as Gian Clavell shot 4-of-8 from beyond the arc and ended up with 20 points and a game-high plus-17 rating. As a team, Miami shot an unreal 15-of-37 from deep (40.5 percent).

Other Takeaways:

-A.J. Hammons made his presence felt on the defensive end and protected the rim often against the Clippers. In fact, the 7-footer tallied a game-high five blocks.

This and-one opportunity late in the fourth quarter was pretty cool too.

Hammons grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, scored four points and swiped two steals to go along with his five blocks.

Game Note:

-Bam Adebayo and London Perrantes sat out.

Looking Ahead:

-With the win, the HEAT advance to the Quarterfinals on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Tip-off is set for 6PM ET, and television coverage is on ESPN 2.