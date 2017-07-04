Summer League: HEAT 71 - Pistons 73 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Detroit Pistons 73-71 in double overtime Tuesday night at Amway Center in the Orlando Pro Summer League. Okaro White led the way for the HEAT with 29 points.

1. White Empties the Tank

With Miami seeking its first win of 2017 Summer League, White simply gave it all he had. In fact, the forward scored 10 of the HEAT’s final 15 points of the game. Perhaps his best play of the flurry came on an aggressive and-one drive against Henry Ellenson.

White actually went to that quite often throughout the contest, as he absorbed a ton of contact inside and led all players with 10 free throw attempts.

To nobody’s surprise, the 24-year-old showed his versatility on the defensive end too and came away with this nice block on Ellenson early on in the first quarter.

In addition to his game-high 29 points on 9-of-20 shooting, White also accumulated six rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

2. Auguste Makes Some Noise

While Zach Auguste threw down a few powerful jams in his first taste of Summer League action with the HEAT on Monday, he certainly turned things up against the Pistons. In particular, Auguste went off in the third quarter for nine points, three rebounds and three steals, including this swipe and euro-step finish on the break.

Auguste ended up with 11 points, a game-high 12 rebounds, a game-high four steals and a game-high plus-12 rating.

3. Robinson Aggressive

No matter who or what was in his way, Justin Robinson showed no fear and was quite aggressive on both ends of the floor. Take for instance this fantastic steal in defensive transition as Pierre Jackson went for the euro-step.

As the HEAT mounted a comeback later in the third quarter, Robinson zeroed-in on Lorenzo Brown and forced him into a backcourt violation and an errant pass shortly thereafter.

Robinson finished with six points, two assists and two steals in 17 minutes of action.

Other Takeaways:

-Although London Perrantes had a slow start to the game, he constantly hit the deck for loose balls and made a difference. Then in the fourth quarter, the guard got going offensively with a nifty finger roll and a deep three that gave Miami a 67-66 lead with 1:13 remaining in regulation. In all, Perrantes tallied 12 points, five boards, four assists and three steals.

Game Note:

-Bam Adebayo (rest) sat out.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT are off on Wednesday and will play their final game of Orlando Pro Summer League on Thursday. As of this writing, tip-off time and Miami’s opponent is TBD.