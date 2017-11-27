Player Spotlight: Wayne Ellington (11/27/17)

Wayne Ellington certainly lived up to his “Man With The Golden Arm” moniker this past week. In fact, Ellington led Miami with 13 made threes and an 85.4 effective field goal percentage over the past three games.

Throughout the week, the 29-year-old did damage both in transition off turnovers and in the halfcourt off good ball movement. As usual, the swingman either maneuvered well around screens to get open or picked his spots along the perimeter while his teammates penetrated the lane and collapsed the defense.

In all, Ellington’s most impressive performance came on Friday against the Timberwolves when he led the HEAT with 21 points on 6-of-9 shooting (including nine in the fourth quarter) to go along with three rebounds and an assist.

Check out highlights from that game and more in the video below: