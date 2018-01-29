Player Spotlight: Wayne Ellington (1/29/18)

Wayne Ellington just keeps on going.

By now you should know how tirelessly Ellington works off the ball to obtain clean looks. While his teammates do a great job of setting hard screens and handing the ball off to him, the swingman still has to live up to his golden nickname.

That was evident once more this past week, as Ellington led the HEAT with 16.7 points per game and ranked second on the team behind Bam Adebayo with a true shooting percentage of 55.9 over that span.

Although Ellington set a franchise record on Thursday with his ninth game of six or more threes this season, his best outing of the week came two nights later against the Hornets when he scored 17 points, including a dagger three with 4.6 seconds left to play.

That wasn’t all, though.

In addition to sealing Charlotte’s fate, the 30-year-old also tallied a single-season career high with his 150th triple of the year.

So yeah, it was a pretty cool moment.

Take a look back at that game and more in the video below: