Player Spotlight: Kelly Olynyk (1/8/18)

Whenever a team acquires a new player, there’s always an adjustment period for both parties involved. While that was the case for Kelly Olynyk and the HEAT early on, it didn’t take much time for the 7-footer to impact games for Miami.

Thanks to Olynyk’s versatility and high basketball IQ, he’s made life much easier for his teammates with nifty passes and dribble handoffs. Of course, he’s also stretched the floor for the HEAT and done a lot of damage off catch-and-shoot opportunities.

All of that and more was on display this past week, as the 26-year-old averaged 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game on a team-high 65.9 true shooting percentage over the past three contests. As such, Olynyk also tallied a 114.8 offensive rating during that span, which was second best on the team among regular rotation players.

Above all else though, Olynyk really showed what he could do late in games as Miami’s primary center. In particular, the Gonzaga product went off against the Pistons on Jan. 3 and amassed 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting, 13 rebounds and three assists.

Take a look at Olynyk’s highlights from that game and more in the video below: