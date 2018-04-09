Player Spotlight: Hassan Whiteside (4/9/18)

With the HEAT yet to clinch a playoff spot heading into this past week, Hassan Whiteside made sure he got the job done on both ends of the floor.

In fact, the big fella tallied a 7.9 net rating over the past three games, which was second on the team behind only Tyler Johnson during that span. Additionally, Miami scored 110.7 points per 100 possessions with Whiteside on the court.

That’s pretty impressive.

Speaking of which, the 7-footer's best outing of the week came on April 3 against the Hawks when he totaled 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, 12 rebounds (six offensive), three blocks and a plus-20 rating.

Check out highlights from that game and more in the video below: