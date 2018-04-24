HEAT 91 - 76ers 104 Game 5 Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 104-91 Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round. Kelly Olynyk led the way for the HEAT with 18 points. Philadelphia wins the series 4-1.

1. TJ Sharp Throughout

Simply put, Tyler Johnson was dialed in from the start, as he utilized dribble handoffs very well and mixed things up with short jumpers and runners inside throughout the first half.

While TJ picked up his fourth foul in the third quarter, he checked back in later and hit two big treys in the fourth to help will Miami back in the game.

On the flip side of the ball, Johnson competed hard against Marco Belinelli and J.J. Redick, but eventually fouled out with 4:53 remaining in the contest.

In all, the 25-year-old out of Fresno State tallied 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, one rebound and one assist.

2. KO Does All He Can

As usual, Kelly Olynyk kept the ball moving all night and did his usual damage off nifty drives and smart rolls to the basket, including this one in the third quarter that resulted in an and-one finish:

As the game progressed, Olynyk continued to leave the 76ers guessing and led the HEAT with seven points on 3-of-4 shooting in the fourth.

In addition to his team-high 18 points, KO also led the team with eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Talk about stuffing the stat sheet.

3. Wade Sticks With It

Early on in the second quarter, Dwyane Wade initiated offense quite often for Miami and also rose to the occasion defensively against Ben Simmons with good sequences like this:

Later on, Wade tried to trim the deficit and came through with this nice reverse finish off a give-and-go with TJ:

When it was all said and done, the 36-year-old amassed 11 points, five boards, five assists and a team-high plus-seven rating.

Game Note:

-Jordan Mickey and Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery) were inactive.