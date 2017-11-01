Bulls 91 - HEAT 97 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Chicago Bulls 97-91 Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Goran Dragić led the way for the HEAT with 20 points.

1. Dragić Saves His Best For Last

Although Dragić struggled with his shot to start the game, he made some impactful plays in the fourth quarter to ensure the win for Miami. None were as impressive as this steal and finish in transition with contact:

In addition to his team-high 20 points, Dragić also accumulated six assists and five rebounds.

2. TJ Provides A Spark

With the HEAT trailing in the third quarter, Tyler Johnson gave the team a jolt of energy and led the charge on a 10-1 run to end the period and take the lead for good. From his usual jumpers off curls to catch-and-shoot treys, Johnson had his entire repertoire on display.

The 25-year-old carried over his sharp play into the fourth and knocked down a big three in transition to put Miami up by double-digits.

Johnson finished with 19 points, three rebounds and two assists.

3. Bam Shines On The Defensive End

We all know that Bam Adebayo can slam with the best of them…

…but his defense in the fourth quarter against Chicago was a sight to behold.

Late in the period, he forced a miss from both Robin Lopez and Lauri Markkanen on different possessions and then came away with this fantastic steal on Lopez shortly thereafter:

In all, Adebayo tallied four points, four rebounds and a plus-eight rating.

Other Takeaways:

-Dion Waiters took advantage of his matchup with Justin Holiday early on and blew past him on a few occasions. On the flip side of the ball, Waiters did a great job of switching on defense and contesting shots. When it was all said and done, the 25-year-old had 13 points, seven boards and a team-high seven assists.

-After missing the past five games due to injury, Hassan Whiteside got off to a quick start on Wednesday and recorded a double-double with 3:39 left in the first half.

During his impressive flurry, he knocked down his second trey of the season:

Whiteside ended up with 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting and a team-high 14 rebounds.

Game Note:

-James Johnson (right knee tendinitis) and Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery) sat out. A.J. Hammons, Derrick Walton Jr. and Matt Williams Jr. were assigned to Sioux Falls.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now embark on their season-long road trip, which begins Friday night in Denver at 9:00 PM. Miami won’t be back in action at the AmericanAirlines Arena until Nov. 15 against the Washington Wizards. Tickets for that game can be found here.