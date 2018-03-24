7 of Chris Bosh’s Most Clutch Games

Chris Bosh truly is a renaissance man.

Few guys in the league have as many interests and talents as Bosh, who can play the guitar, code websites, brew his own beer and oh yeah…hoop it with the best of them.

In his six years in a HEAT uniform, Bosh got the job done so often late in games that he was nicknamed “Big Shot Bosh.”

Let’s take a look back at some of C.B.’s most clutch games as we celebrate his 34th birthday.

May 9, 2011: Turning It Around

Even though the HEAT had a 2-1 series lead over the Celtics in the 2011 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Bosh had yet to find his shot.

Then Game 4 came around.

After a nice run in the third quarter, Bosh scored five of Miami’s 12 points in the overtime period, including this important tip-in that put the HEAT up 95-90 with 24.2 seconds left:

Just look at his reaction after the play.

Miami would ultimately close out the series two nights later.

June 9, 2012: Downing The Celtics Again

After missing most of the 2012 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pacers with an abdominal strain, Bosh put that aside and helped eliminate the Celtics for the second straight year.

In a do or die Game 7, Bosh knocked down two big corner threes in the fourth and finished with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

As Jeff Van Gundy said on the broadcast after the second three with 7:18 left, “That’s a big-time shot by Bosh.”

March 31, 2013: A Sign Of Things To Come

With Dwyane Wade and LeBron James out due to injury in this regular season matchup against the Spurs, Bosh got off to a quick start and scored 10 of Miami’s first 12 points.

Although it was important for him to set the tone, who can forget this game-winning trey with San Antonio scrambling in transition?

Notice how Bosh wisely set a screen for Ray Allen on the wing, which kept Tiago Splitter focused on Allen the whole time and forced Tim Duncan to rotate over.

Smart, smart play.

June 18, 2013: The Comeback

You had to know Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals was going to be part of this list, but here’s a little refresher on how everything went down just in case you forgot:

Once the Spurs took a five-point lead with 28.2 seconds remaining, they seemed to have the championship won. However, James hit a three and Kawhi Leonard converted one of two free throws on the other end.

Then this happened:

While Allen made the biggest shot in HEAT history, that second-chance opportunity wouldn’t have been possible without Bosh’s huge offensive rebound.

Shortly thereafter, the versatile big man came through in the clutch once again with a block on Tony Parker and one on Danny Green to seal the deal.

Whatever it takes.

Dec. 1, 2013: Three’s The Magic Number

It’s always fun when a player gets into the zone and hits shot after shot regardless of the circumstances.

That was indeed the case for Bosh in this comeback victory over the feisty Bobcats, as he scored 13 straight points for Miami, including three consecutive triples to give the HEAT a lead they would never relinquish.

“KABOOM!”

Dec. 28, 2013: Another Game Winner

Despite playing over 35 minutes in an overtime loss to the Kings the night prior, Bosh emptied the tank once more against the Trail Blazers and made up for LeBron James’ absence in this late December West Coast swing.

In fact, Bosh led Miami with 11 points in the fourth quarter and drilled the game-winning 3-pointer off a pick-and-pop with Wade.

I mean, LeBron’s reaction says it all.

March 24, 2014: Trail Blazers Get Boshed Again

There’s just something about the Trail Blazers, huh?

After James hit the go-ahead bucket with 11.4 seconds left in this matchup, a young Damian Lillard had a chance to tie the game and force overtime.

But Bosh wasn’t having any of it.

Way to celebrate your birthday with a victory, C.B.