Walton Jr. Re-Joins Skyforce

MIAMI, Jan. 7 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Walton Jr. has re-joined the Sioux Falls Skyforce as part of his two-way contract.

Walton Jr. has appeared in eight games with the Skyforce this season averaging 14.5 points, 7.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.25 steals and 32.3 minutes while shooting 41.2 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from three-point range and 87.5 percent from the foul line. Additionally, he has appeared in 12 games with Miami this season averaging 1.8 points and 1.1 assists in 8.8 minutes of action while shooting 33.3 percent (6-of-18) from the field, 45.5 percent (5-of-11) from three-point range and a perfect 4-of-4 from the foul line.

Walton Jr. will be available for the Skyforce’s game today vs. the Agua Caliente Clippers.