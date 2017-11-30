Walton Jr. Re-joins Skyforce

MIAMI, November 30 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Walton Jr. has re-joined the Sioux Falls Skyforce as part of his two-way contract.

Walton Jr. has appeared in five games with the Skyforce this season averaging 15.6 points, 7.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.00 steals and 33.2 minutes while shooting 41.8 percent from the field, 34.6 percent from three-point range and 86.7 percent from the foul line. In his most recent game on November 27 against the Erie BayHawks, he dished out a team-high five assists and posted a +22 plus/minus in the Skyforce’s, 136-100, win. Additionally, he has appeared in four games with Miami this season, totaling two points, two rebounds, a steal and a block in 12 minutes of action.