Tyler Johnson Undergoes Surgery

MIAMI, April 30 – The Miami HEAT announced today that guard Tyler Johnson underwent successful surgery this morning to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Anne Ouellette and HEAT team physician Dr. Harlan Selesnick at Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute at Doctors Hospital. Johnson will be in a cast for six weeks and is expected to make a full recovery and be available for training camp.

Johnson appeared in 72 games (39 starts) with the HEAT this season averaging 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 28.5 minutes. He set single-season career highs in three-point field goals made (119), starts and free throw percentage (.822).