Rodney McGruder Undergoes Surgery

MIAMI, October 17 – The Miami HEAT announced today that guard Rodney McGruder underwent successful surgery to repair a left tibia stress fracture. The 90-minute procedure was performed by Dr. Charles Jordan and HEAT team physician Dr. Harlan Selesnick at Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute at Doctors Hospital. He is expected to begin rehabilitation in one week. A timetable for his return has not been set.

McGruder appeared in five preseason games (five starts) with the HEAT, averaging 7.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 22.3 minutes while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three-point range.