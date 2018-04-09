Miami HEAT's Dwyane Wade Receives NBA Cares March Community Assist Award Presented by Kaiser Permanente

NEW YORK, Apr. 9 – Miami HEAT guard Dwyane Wade has received the March NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente in recognition of his immediate support for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and the Parkland, FL community, the NBA announced today. The award recognizes an NBA player each month who best reflects the passion that the league and its players share for giving back to their communities.

Kaiser Permanente and the NBA are honoring Wade for providing support and funding to benefit MSDHS students and the greater Parkland community. In March, Wade made a surprise visit to MSDHS to meet with students, and discuss ways to amplify their message and calls for action and change. Wade sponsored the “Parkland 17” art exhibit at the Wynwood Art Walk, which was created to honor the 17 lives lost, and includes a “Ring Your Rep” phone booth to call local representatives and voice concerns about gun control and violence. The following weekend, Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union donated $200,000 to the “March for Our Lives” fundraiser that was created by students of MSDHS, and took place in cities across the country on March 24.

Additionally, Wade personally reached out to families who lost loved ones in the tragedy, including the Oliver family, who he invited to the team’s March 3 home game. Presenting them with custom shoes and a game worn jersey, Wade also dedicated the remainder of the HEAT’s season to the family’s late son Joaquin. He also met with two other Parkland families and several Parkland Basketball Recreation League teams who also lost students in the tragedy.

“I’m proud to represent South Florida and the Miami HEAT in receiving this Community Assist Award,” said Wade. “I’m thankful.”

Before the HEAT’s home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, NBA Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations Kiki VanDeWeghe, two-time Community Assist Award winner Alonzo Mourning, and Udonis Haslem will present the award to Wade during an oncourt ceremony. In addition, Kaiser Permanente and the NBA will donate $10,000 to the Dwyane Wade Family Foundation.

The NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente honors the standard set by NBA Legend David Robinson, who improved the community piece by piece. To learn more, please visit http://www.nba.com/communityassist/.

About Kaiser Permanente

