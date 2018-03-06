Jones Jr. Re-joins Skyforce

MIAMI, March 6 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Jones Jr. has re-joined the Sioux Falls Skyforce as part of his two-way contract.

Jones Jr. has appeared in 11 games (eight starts) with the HEAT this season averaging 3.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 18.0 minutes. Last night in a win vs. Phoenix, he totaled two points and two rebounds in 4:38 minutes of action. Additionally, he has appeared in 24 G League games (18 starts) this season between the Northern Arizona Suns (16 games) and the Skyforce (eight games) averaging 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.67 blocks, 1.17 steals and 29.1 minutes while shooting 49 percent from the field.

Jones Jr. will be available for the Skyforce’s game tonight against the Santa Cruz Warriors.