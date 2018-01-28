Jones Jr. And Walton Jr. Re-Join Skyforce

MIAMI, Jan. 28 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Jones Jr. and Derrick Walton Jr. have re-joined the Sioux Falls Skyforce as part of their two-way contracts.

Jones Jr. has appeared in 18 G League games (13 starts) this season between the Northern Arizona Suns and Sioux Falls Skyforce averaging 15.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.78 blocks, 1.06 steals and 28.6 minutes while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. He has also appeared in nine games (seven starts) with the HEAT this season, posting a 6-3 record over that span, while averaging 4.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 19.4 minutes while shooting 42.4 percent from the field.

Walton Jr. has appeared in 11 games (all starts) with the Skyforce this season averaging 16.1 points, 7.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.36 steals and 32.4 minutes while shooting 43.1 percent from the field, 37.1 percent from three-point range and 90.9 percent from the foul line. Additionally, he has appeared in 14 games with the HEAT this season averaging 1.9 points and 1.1 assists in 9.8 minutes of action while shooting 33.3 percent from the field, 41.2 percent from three-point range and a perfect 4-of-4 from the foul line.

Both players will be available for the Skyforce’s next game on Monday against the Iowa Wolves.