JOIN US FOR HEAT GAMING NIGHT

Join us on Oct. 30th as we mix things up during Gaming Night and introduce HEAT fans to the Misfits gaming family courtesy of our friends at Alienware!

Doors to the Xfinity East Plaza open at 6pm – join us for exclusive giveaways and experience!

Autographed Misfits gear will be distributed to those in attendance while supplies last.

Stick around until halftime for a chance to meet the Misfits.

Score the opportunity to win one (1) of five (5) Alienware 15 Gaming Laptops!

No purchase necessary – see rules for details: http://sweeps.heatexperience.com/dell