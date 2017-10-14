HEAT Waives Liggins, McCree And Mitchell

MIAMI, October 14 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have waived DeAndre Liggins, Erik McCree and Tony Mitchell.

Liggins, who was signed on October 10, started in his only preseason game with the HEAT last night against Philadelphia and totaled five points, three rebounds and a steal in 26:36 minutes of action.

McCree, who was signed on September 18, appeared in two games with Miami this preseason totaling six points, three rebounds, one assist and a steal while shooting 3-of-8 from the field.

Mitchell, who was signed on October 12, did not appear in a game with the HEAT.

The HEAT’s roster now stands at 17.