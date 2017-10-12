HEAT Signs Tony Mitchell

MIAMI, October 12 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed forward Tony Mitchell and waived guard Larry Drew II. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mitchell has appeared in 78 NBA G League games (52 starts) and averaged 21.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.28 steals and 32.7 minutes while shooting 42.5 percent from the field. He earned G League Rookie of the Year honors in 2013 while being named to the All-G League First Team and All-G League Rookie Team. The 2013 All-Star also captured back-to-back Slam Dunk titles in 2013 and 2014. Mitchell has spent the last three seasons overseas playing for a variety of teams, most recently he split last season between three teams, appearing in 35 games (13 starts) averaging 13.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 21.6 minutes while shooting 42 percent from the field.

Mitchell has appeared in three career NBA games, all with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2013-14 season, totaling six points, one rebound, one assist and a steal while shooting 60 percent (3-of-5) from the field.

Drew II, who was signed by the HEAT on September 5, appeared in one preseason game totaling one rebound, one assist and a steal in 5:00 minutes of action on October 5 at Brooklyn.